Concerns over impact of planning framework on rural Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the potential impact of the national planning framework on rural Galway.

Athenry/Oranmore area councillor Jim Cuddy claims the proposed strategy is a direct attempt to drive rural dwellers into urban areas.

He says this will lead to isolation and closures of vital services such as schools, shops and GAA clubs in smaller rural communities.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Cuddy said the planning framework needs to be urgently revisited.