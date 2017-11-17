15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concerns over funding for equipment at Ballinfoile Centre

By GBFM News
November 17, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over funding for the provision of equipment at the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre.

It follows confirmation that the facility will finally open on the 15th of January – bringing to an end a local campaign spanning several decades

At this week’s meeting of Galway City Council, those attending heard there isn’t ‘a knife, spoon or fork in the place’ and it needs to be outfitted.

Councillor Frank Fahy expressed concern that funding of €150 thousand earmarked for 2017 will now be lost, as the centre will not open until next year.

He wants the funding ringfenced to carry into next year – something Chief Executive Brendan McGrath says is not possible.

However, he did pledge to revisit the issue of funding for the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre at next week’s 2018 budget meeting.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
