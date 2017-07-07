Concerns condition of N59 impacting Clifden tourism earnings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are concerns that a section of the N59 road in west Connemara is costing Clifden town thousands of euro per day in lost tourism earnings.

The N59 in the Letterfrack and Moyard area is so narrow that larger vehicles have become jammed on the road on many occasions leading to concerns among drivers that it may be best avoided.

The narrow, crooked road along the seashore at Letterfrack and Moyard with its winding stone bridges might add up to a quaint scene – but it’s not all quaintness and light.

This is the N59 – another section of the much criticised main road in Connemara.

Anything from fifty to sixty coach loads of tourists per day may converge on Kylemore Abbey in the summer.

Bringing them south to Clifden is another matter because the crooked road in Letterfrack and Moyard lies in between.

There are numerous incidents of hold ups when large vehicles meet at that location.

Some drivers of larger vehicles and buses fear being caught out and stay away .

Clifden – the Connemara capital – seven miles south, may be missing out on thousands of visitors because of this. Studies on the road are ongoing but, as yet, no light at the end of the tunnel.