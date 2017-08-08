15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern that water issues will seriously damage Roundstone tourism

By GBFM News
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses in Roundstone are becoming increasingly concerned over a water shortage in the area and the impact it’s having on tourism.

The area has been dealing with low pressure and limited supply in recent weeks, at the height of the tourist season.

Irish Water has been called out on a number of occasions since late July, but no solution has been found.

As a result, the fire service has been called out in a bid to pump water in for hotels, guesthouses and other businesses in the area.

Ann Conneely of Eldon’s Hotel says it’s having a serious impact on the popular tourist location and visitors are becoming disgruntled.

