The Wagon Wheel

Concern over staffing changes at Gort Library

By GBFM News
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Concern is being expressed that recent staffing changes at Gort Library will severely impact on services at the facility.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the library’s only full time staff member has now been relocated by the County Council.

He believes the decision will make the space unusable outside opening hours for a wide range of community activities, including exhibitions, reading clubs, school visits and film screenings.

The Fine Gael councillor argues the County Council should be seeking to expand and enhance Gort Library rather than downgrading it.

Councillor Byrne says a full time staff member must be restored to ensure the library remains a vital community resource.

