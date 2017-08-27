15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Concern over Slieve Aughty farms amid compensation delays

By GBFM News
August 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:27 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmer’s Association says some farmers in the Slieve Aughty area are not being compensated for land designated as protected habitats.

Parts of the Slieve Aughty mountains are Designated Areas of protection for the hen harrier- and the designation includes a ban on forestry.

A new Hen Harrier Scheme launched this year, and public consultations were held with Slieve Aughty farmers in July.

ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock says farmers still waiting on compensation are at risk of losing their farms.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 27th August, 2017
Galway Under 16 Team Named For All-Ireland Final
August 27, 2017
Assets in G Hotel ownership battle worth 60 million euro
August 27, 2017
Galway schools make strong showing in list of top 400 secondary schools in Ireland
August 26, 2017
Major new residential development planned for Oranmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 27, 2017
Galway Under 16 Team Named For All-Ireland Final
August 25, 2017
Former Galway star Ollie Canning to host the latest Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour on the eve of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK