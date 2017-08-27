Concern over Slieve Aughty farms amid compensation delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmer’s Association says some farmers in the Slieve Aughty area are not being compensated for land designated as protected habitats.

Parts of the Slieve Aughty mountains are Designated Areas of protection for the hen harrier- and the designation includes a ban on forestry.

A new Hen Harrier Scheme launched this year, and public consultations were held with Slieve Aughty farmers in July.

ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock says farmers still waiting on compensation are at risk of losing their farms.