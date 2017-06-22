Concern over shortage of staffing for Galway youth mental health services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE western region has just over half the staff it requires for the delivery of child and adolescent mental health services.

Figures obtained by Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh reveal the Galway, Mayo and Roscommon region has only 57% of the staff it should have in order to comply with HSE policy.

The Sinn Fein Senator says the national picture also shows a significant shortage with only 53% of posts filled, leaving 583 positions unfilled.

Senator O’Clochartaigh says understaffing in the area of youth mental health is not acceptable and ultimately puts lives at risk.