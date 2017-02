Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists in the Doon East area of Rosscahill have been experiencing delays this morning due to issues with the delivery of a blade to a nearby windfarm.

The issue arose around 7am, as SSE led a delivery to Galway Wind Park.

The road became partially blocked causing disruption to local residents and motorists.

Local residents say the new later delivery time of 7am is welcome, but problems still arise, such as this morning’s blockage.