Galway Bay fm newsroom – People living in rent pressure zones, such as Galway city, are paying increases above the 4 percent cap.

That’s according to the Residential Tenancies Board, which says it’s seen complaints go up by 160 percent.

New laws were introduced last Christmas which made it illegal for landlords to hike prices over 4 percent a year in areas where prices are highest.

Rosalind Carroll, Director of the RTB, is encouraging people in this situation to reach out to them.