Concern over plans for new Knocknacarra housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are objections to a new housing development at the Barna Road in Knocknacarra.

Highgate Properties Limited was granted planning permission by the city council for 8 new houses in May, but this decision has been appealed.

In an appeal against the development of 8 new houses at Barna Road in the city, locals at Seacrest, Knocknacarra express concerns.

They say that the developer’s revised plan locates a greenway as a laneway on the eastern side of the site along the boundaries of their properties.

However, they argue that the City Development Plan shows the pathway for the greenway to be in the middle of the site and not adjacant to existing properties.

Locals are concerned that such a pathway will open up the prospect of anti-social behavior and illegal dumping.

The residents also say they strongly object to the loss of mature trees and hedgerow.

Highgate Properties has also lodged a first party appeal to the grant of planning permission which had 23 conditions attached.

The developer wants one of the conditions left out, which requires the developer to transfer ownership of land in front of the fenceline to the ownership of the council.

Highgate argues that it is not the legal owner of that land and therefore is not in a position to legally comply with the condition.