15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Concern over plans for new Knocknacarra housing development

By GBFM News
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are objections to a new housing development at the Barna Road in Knocknacarra.

Highgate Properties Limited was granted planning permission by the city council for 8 new houses in May, but this decision has been appealed.

In an appeal against the development of 8 new houses at Barna Road in the city, locals at Seacrest, Knocknacarra express concerns.

They say that the developer’s revised plan locates a greenway as a laneway on the eastern side of the site along the boundaries of their properties.

However, they argue that the City Development Plan shows the pathway for the greenway to be in the middle of the site and not adjacant to existing properties.

Locals are concerned that such a pathway will open up the prospect of anti-social behavior and illegal dumping.

The residents also say they strongly object to the loss of mature trees and hedgerow.

Highgate Properties has also lodged a first party appeal to the grant of planning permission which had 23 conditions attached.

The developer wants one of the conditions left out, which requires the developer to transfer ownership of land in front of the fenceline to the ownership of the council.

Highgate argues that it is not the legal owner of that land and therefore is not in a position to legally comply with the condition.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Long Wait Almost Over For Loughrea Triathlon
July 31, 2017
Gardaí ask motorists to follow strategic Races traffic plan
July 31, 2017
Racegoers warned to expect extra security as Galway Races gets underway
July 31, 2017
County council appeals to property owners to provide emergency accommodation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 31, 2017
Long Wait Almost Over For Loughrea Triathlon
July 31, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Francis Forde
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK