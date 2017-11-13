15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern that ortho-paedic surgeries at Merlin Park will not resume until 2018

By GBFM News
November 13, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is expressing concern that ortho-paedic surgeries at Merlin Park Hospital may not resume until well into next year.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says the HSE has given no indication when surgical theatres at Merlin Park Hospital will re-open.

Two ortho-paedic surgery theatres at merlin Park Hospital have been closed since September due to a leaky roof

Deputy Rabbitte also says a planned temporary theatre facility on the hospital grounds will likely not be operational until 2018.

Tenders for the temporary surgical theatre remain open until November 17th and will then have to be considered before a contract is awarded.

Deputy Rabbitte says more surgeries need to be rescheduled to UHG and other facilities.

