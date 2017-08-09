Concern over new scaled back banking service in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern over a scaled back banking service in Headford which comes into effect today.

The Bank of Ireland branch in the town will no longer carry out normal cash transactions.

The new measures come into effect today in Headford and Ballinrobe, and Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv says it’ll have a serious impact on the local community.

The changes will see new restrictions introduced on lodgements and withdrawals, which Deputy O’Cuiv says will pose major problems for local businesses and farmers.

He’s calling on Bank of Ireland to reconsider its decision.