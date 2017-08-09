15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Concern over new scaled back banking service in Headford

By GBFM News
August 9, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s concern over a scaled back banking service in Headford which comes into effect today.

The Bank of Ireland branch in the town will no longer carry out normal cash transactions.

The new measures come into effect today in Headford and Ballinrobe, and Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv says it’ll have a serious impact on the local community.

The changes will see new restrictions introduced on lodgements and withdrawals, which Deputy O’Cuiv says will pose major problems for local businesses and farmers.

He’s calling on Bank of Ireland to reconsider its decision.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
UGH and Waterford University Hospital have country’s longest waiting lists
August 8, 2017
UGH and Waterford University Hospital have country’s longest waiting lists
August 8, 2017
Galway student bodies slam opposition to provision of new student accommodation
August 8, 2017
Minister urged to act following concerns over Galway Roscommon foster services

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 8, 2017
Details confirmed for 2017 International Rules Series
August 8, 2017
Irish Team Named For World Cup Opener
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK