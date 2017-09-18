Concern over low number of Galway-based lobbyists on national register

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being expressed over the low number of Galway-based lobbyists on the national register.

Legislation was introduced in 2015 which requires those lobbying public officials to officially register with the national lobbying authority.

The Head of Lobbying Regulation has issued a statement expressing concern at the low number of lobbyists registered in certain counties – including Galway.

Sherry Perreault says while Galway has 5.4 percent of Ireland’s population, just over 4 percent of those on the lobbying register are from the county.

There are currently just 67 Galway residents on the register out of the county’s population of almost 260 thousand.

The next deadline to register lobbying activity is tomorrow and further information can be found on lobbying.ie.

Head of Lobbying Regulation Sherry Perreault says many people may not realise they need to register.