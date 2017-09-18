15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Concern over low number of Galway-based lobbyists on national register

By GBFM News
September 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being expressed over the low number of Galway-based lobbyists on the national register.

Legislation was introduced in 2015 which requires those lobbying public officials to officially register with the national lobbying authority.

The Head of Lobbying Regulation has issued a statement expressing concern at the low number of lobbyists registered in certain counties – including Galway.

Sherry Perreault says while Galway has 5.4 percent of Ireland’s population, just over 4 percent of those on the lobbying register are from the county.

There are currently just 67 Galway residents on the register out of the county’s population of almost 260 thousand.

The next deadline to register lobbying activity is tomorrow and further information can be found on lobbying.ie.

Head of Lobbying Regulation Sherry Perreault says many people may not realise they need to register.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Basketball Ireland Super League round-up: UCC Demons lay down early marker with big win over Tralee
September 18, 2017
Minister says tourism is key to jobs for young people in Galway gaeltacht
September 18, 2017
Gaeltacht Minister in Carna to launch youth plan
September 18, 2017
Protestors at Ballinfoile community centre voice opposition to continued closure

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 18, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League round-up: UCC Demons lay down early marker with big win over Tralee
September 18, 2017
Galway Champions To Face Sligo And Leitrim Opposition In Ladies Connacht Club Opening Round Games
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK