The Saturday Mix

Concern over long waiting times for orthodontic care in Galway

By GBFM News
September 9, 2017

Time posted: 5:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in need of orthodontic care in county Galway can wait as long as 3 and a half years before receiving treatment.

That’s according to Galway East TD Seán Canney who attributes the long waiting times to delays in filling vacant positions.

The Independent TD says UHG has vacant postions for two orthodontic consultants and one orthodontic therapist.

He’s expressing concern over how long it is taking to fill the positions.

Deputy Canney says that young people in need of orthodontic care are going into their teens without being seen.

