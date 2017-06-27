15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern over long term youth unemployment rate in Galway

By GBFM News
June 27, 2017

Time posted: 5:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost one thousand young people in Galway have been unemployed for six months or more.

New data from the Department of Social Protection reveals the number of young people under 26 in Galway in receipt of Jobseeker’s Allowance or Benefit for 6 months or more stands at 915.

The National Youth Council of Ireland has raised concerns regarding the figure which the group describes as disappointing.

It’s calling on the Government to develop an action plan which aims to halve the  long term youth unemployment rate by the end of 2018.

NYCI spokesperson James Doorley says the group recommends an additional investment of €47.4m in Budget 2018.

