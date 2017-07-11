Concern that landlords may opt out of city letting schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is claiming that some landlords are opting out of the local authority’s scheme of letting due to new restrictions on increasing rents.

Galway city has been declared a rent pressure zone by government, which restricts landlords from increasing rents by more than 4 per cent.

At a meeting of the local authority this week, Councillor Donal Lyons says some landlords have been charged below market rents over the past few years.

He says when they get tenants through schemes such as the Housing Assistance Programme, who qualify for a significant rental allowance, they are not allowed to charge them what they can afford now due to the restrictions.

Councillor Lyons says it means landlords are opting out of the letting schemes.