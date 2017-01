Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the policing of rural Galway.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy says many rural Garda stations across the county do not have access to the Garda PULSE system.

The computerised system is used to record and refer to crime data.

Deputy Murphy is calling on the Justice Minister to ensure that all rural Gardaí have access to this essential tool in 2017.