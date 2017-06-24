15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Concern about lack of access for Galway farmers to funding

By GBFM News
June 24, 2017

Time posted: 12:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon Deputy is criticising the Agriculture Minister over changes made to the criteria for farmers to access CAP payments.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says Minister Michael Creed insists that young farmers complete a recognised FETAC level 6 course before applying for funding.

The Fianna Fáil T.D argues that up until now, farmers were eligible to apply once they took up a place on any relevant agricultural course.

Deputy Murphy says farmers in Galway and Roscommon are extremely worried about the impact of the change.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 24th June, 2017
Galway’s female agricultural workers urged to attend Claregalway meeting
June 24, 2017
Galway’s female agricultural workers urged to attend Claregalway meeting
June 24, 2017
Salthill native Pearce Flannery new Mayor of Galway
June 23, 2017
Clifden’s Eileen Mannion is new County Cathaoirleach

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 23, 2017
Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Football Finals
June 23, 2017
Galway’s Tony Keady to host Bord Gáis Energy Legends Tour at Croke Park
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK