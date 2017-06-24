Concern about lack of access for Galway farmers to funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon Deputy is criticising the Agriculture Minister over changes made to the criteria for farmers to access CAP payments.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says Minister Michael Creed insists that young farmers complete a recognised FETAC level 6 course before applying for funding.

The Fianna Fáil T.D argues that up until now, farmers were eligible to apply once they took up a place on any relevant agricultural course.

Deputy Murphy says farmers in Galway and Roscommon are extremely worried about the impact of the change.