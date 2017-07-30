15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern over issuing of credit cards to City Council staff

July 30, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the issuing of credit cards to over two dozen staff members of the City Council.

According to the Sunday Business Post, staff are being asked to exercise ‘sound judgement’ after being given access to cards with limits of up to €5000.

Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says the situation raises questions about accounting practice at the local authority.

Staff members at Galway City Council who have been issued cards include directors of services, executive engineers, foremen, craft workers, and general operatives.

Operating procedures at the local authority ask staff to ‘exercise sound judgement and to act responsibly’ when using their cards – which have spending limits of between 200 and 5000 euro.

However, the situation is being questioned by Galway Senator Trevor O Clochartaigh, who says he’s very surprised at the high number of staff with access to credit cards.

He believes the situation raises questions about accounting practices at the City Council and the efficency of financial operations.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Galway City Council is currently unable to say how much has been spent on the cards by staff over the past six years.

It’s reported the information would have to instead be obtained via a freedom of information request.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh says the local authority should have the information at their fingertips – and must come clean about how much has been spent.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
