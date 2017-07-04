Concern over Irish Water approach to supply in East Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over Irish Water’s approach to the public supply across East Galway.

The utility has this week met with local representatives to address a number of issues affecting towns and villages including Loughrea, Craughwell and Clarinbridge.

It comes as Irish Water plans to decommission Loughrea’s water treatment plant and connect the town to an existing public supply.

The new network arrangement would also serve householders across the greater east Galway area, including Craughwell.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says there is however major concerns for the future supply of water in smaller towns and villages – and has requested detailed maps on the planned network changes.

He also says Irish Water has outlined that there is no planned upgrades for water treatment plants in East Galway for ‘at least five years.’

Councillor Maher says the situation is deplorable.

Councillor Martina Kinane says unless water and wastewater infrastructure is improved, villages like Clarinbridge will not be able to grow.

She argues the lack of proper infrastructure hinders people’s right to live locally.