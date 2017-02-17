15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern over impact of rent hikes for Ballinasloe tenants

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway TD has raised concerns over the impact of rent hikes due to come into force for Ballinasloe local authority tenants next month.

The former Ballinasloe Town Council area is being brought in line with the rest of the county as part of new Galway County Council rent scheme.

This means the maximum weekly payment for a council home in the East Galway town will increase from €84 to €130.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says arrears bills have also been issued to some tenants totaling up to €600 in some cases.

He’s calling on officials to clarify the situation and assess each case on its individual merits.

The Fianna Fail TD is to meet residents from two estates in the town to discuss their concerns on Monday.

