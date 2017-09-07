15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NEWS BREAK

NEWS BREAK

Concern for group water scheme customers in Galway

By GBFM News
September 7, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households in rural Galway in group water schemes have been forgotten while the government refunds water charges.

This is according to Galway Roscommon T.D Michael Fitzmaurice.

He says that many group water schemes don’t receive enough funding to avoid charging for water.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says in light of Irish Water refunding people for water charges, subsidies should be increased to group schemes.

Galway West T.D and Junior Minister Seán Kyne says that equality between Irish Water and group scheme customers will be part of any Dáil debate.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Stars set for Day One of Longines Irish Champions Weekend
September 7, 2017
Three more years allowed to complete Doughiska complex
September 7, 2017
Ballinasloe getting fastest broadband available in the world
September 7, 2017
Information event on EU funding for Galway charity and community groups

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 7, 2017
Stars set for Day One of Longines Irish Champions Weekend
September 7, 2017
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals Previews
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK