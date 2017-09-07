Concern for group water scheme customers in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households in rural Galway in group water schemes have been forgotten while the government refunds water charges.

This is according to Galway Roscommon T.D Michael Fitzmaurice.

He says that many group water schemes don’t receive enough funding to avoid charging for water.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says in light of Irish Water refunding people for water charges, subsidies should be increased to group schemes.

Galway West T.D and Junior Minister Seán Kyne says that equality between Irish Water and group scheme customers will be part of any Dáil debate.