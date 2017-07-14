Concern about future of tourism office in city as building is reportedly sold

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fáilte Ireland is actively looking for a new location for its city tourist office now that the building at Forster Street, which previously housed the office, has been sold.

Chief Executive of the city council, Brendan McGrath told a meeting of the local authority this week (10/7), that the kiosk in Eyre Square is being considered as one potential location.

He says the council has verbally been told that the prime location at Forster Street has been sold.

Councillor Padraig Conneely said that it’s 14 months since Fáilte Ireland announced that it’s moving from Forster Street and since then there has been no further correspondence from the tourism agency.

Failte Ireland moved most of its staff to offices in Liosban.

It’s understood the building at Forster Street was initially listed for sale at a price of 2.2 million euro.