Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gaeltacht’s economy will not be given sufficient investment if Galway’s City and County Councils are merged.

That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cúiv who says the Expert Advisory Group’s interim report ignores the Gaeltacht area.

The Fianna Fáil TD claims the motive behind the proposal is to move all investment and services to the city centre.

But Deputy Ó Cúiv says that the Gaeltacht contributes to Galway’s economy in many different sectors.