Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of detectives operating in the Galway Garda division has fallen by 14 percent since 2011.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fáil Roscommon/Galway T.D Eugene Murphy, show the number of Galway detectives has fallen from 50 in 2011 to 43 in 2016.

Deputy Murphy says the decreases throughout various divisions nationwide appear to have accelerated last year.

He says communities affected by serious crime need the support of specialist detectives.