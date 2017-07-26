15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Concern for elderly Italian tourist missing in the city

By GBFM News
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 6:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Gardai are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly Italian tourist missing in the city

77 year old Remo Remoli was last seen at 9 this morning leaving a B&B, St Jude’s on College Road

He was intending to go for a walk but has not been seen since

The Gardai and his family are concerned about him as he has health conditions

Remo is 6 feet tall, of medium build and is clean shaven with short, grey hair

When last seen he was wearing brown trousers, a blue peak cap, a green jacket and he wears glasses

Any information on Remo’s whereabouts can be given to the gardai at Mill Street, tel 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 538000

