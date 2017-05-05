Concern about development at Shantalla Road in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is opposition to the redevelopment of a protected structure in the city.

Fort Eyre Development Limited were granted planning permission by the city council to transform No. 58 Shantalla Road into an apartment block.

However that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development had been given approval with 18 planning conditions attached

However, in an appeal to the higher planning authority, it’s argued that the density of the planned apartment block is too high.

They also argue that adequate provision for functional amenity space would not be provided.

The appellants also have concerns about a lack of privacy.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the development of No. 58 Shantalla Road in August.