Concern over dental services at Clifden Health Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the current lack of full dental services at Clifden Health Centre.

The full service has been scaled back due to the retirement of the HSE dental nurse for Clifden and Carraroe.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says that approval has been received to fill the post and the recruitment process is underway.

The HSE says the service will be re-established with the appointment of a new staff member.

Galway Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh says providing dental services in Connemara should be a priority.