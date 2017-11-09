Concern about delay in providing footbridge in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern that a footbridge across the river Corrib in Oughterard might not be made a priority by the county council.

The matter was raised by Councillor Niamh Byrne at a meeting of Conamara Municipal District this week.

Councillor Byrne said she was ‘nearly sick’ she’s ‘so disappointed’ that there has not been much progress on providing a bridge for pedestrians in Oughterard.

Director of Services, Michael Timmins told members of the Conamara District Council that the council wants to develop a project that has the best potential to be successful through the planning process.

250 thousand euro from the council’s budget had previously been set aside to progress the project.

Councillor Seamus Walsh questioned the delay in making progress with plans for a footbridge in relation to environmental issues with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Council engineering staff said the project may be considered in 2019 but could be delayed further at that point.

Councillor Walsh says the delay could cost lives if the footbridge is not built.