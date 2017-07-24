Concern that court decision on Athenry’s Apple Data Centre could be delayed further

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It now looks increasingly likely that the Commercial Court case involving plans for a multi-million euro data centre in Athenry won’t be heard until later in the autumn.

The case, which has been taken by objectors to Apple’s plans to build the facility on a greenfield site, is due to be heard this Friday.

Last March, judgment was reserved in the case of the Judicial Review of a decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow the 850 million euro data centre be built.

The case was previously deferred and it had been hoped that a decision would be made this week, however there is concern that the case will be pushed back again until the October sittings.