Concern over condition of Terryland Forest Park in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local activists are disappointed with the condition of the city’s Terryland Forest Park ten months into Galway’s Green Leaf programme.

Brendan Smith of Terryland Forest Park Alliance claims the park has lost its only groundskeeper this week.

The city council has not responded to queries by FYI Galway at this time.

Local environmental activists say the city council has not done enough to support the title of European Green leaf city.

Several groups met with Green leaf co-ordinator Arlene Finn this week to discuss their concerns.

Brendan Smith says time is running out for Galway to establish a legacy as a Green Leaf City.