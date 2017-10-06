15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Concern over condition of Terryland Forest Park in city

By GBFM News
October 6, 2017

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local activists are disappointed with the condition of the city’s Terryland Forest Park ten months into Galway’s Green Leaf programme.

Brendan Smith of Terryland Forest Park Alliance claims the park has lost its only groundskeeper this week.

The city council has not responded to queries by FYI Galway at this time.

Local environmental activists say the city council has not done enough to support the title of European Green leaf city.

Several groups met with Green leaf co-ordinator Arlene Finn this week to discuss their concerns.

Brendan Smith says time is running out for Galway to establish a legacy as a Green Leaf City.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Full Time, experienced, Mechanic and a Part Time Valeter required
October 6, 2017
Significant numbers of Galway farmed salmon stung to death by jellyfish
October 6, 2017
Book of condolence for Liam Cosgrave to open at City Hall
October 6, 2017
NUI Galway named The Sunday Times University of the Year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 6, 2017
CLUBS TO DECIDE ON INTER-CLUB PROPOSALS
October 6, 2017
Vote for Corofin GAA to win an EirGrid Digital Clock and Scoreboard for their Club
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK