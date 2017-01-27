15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-playground

Concern over condition of city playgrounds

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the condition of playgrounds across the city.

The playground at Toft Park in Salthill has remained closed since September – and councillors claim locals were not informed of the closure.

The matter has been raised at City Hall this week, where Councillor Ollie Crowe said the unannounced closure of the playground in Salthill is an ‘unmitigated disaster.’

It was closed to facilitate improvement works.

Councillor Crowe was backed up by a number of his council colleagues, including Colette Connolly, who is calling on the council executive to outline a clear timescale for improvement works at playgrounds across the city.

In their 2017 budget, councillors allocated almost 150 thousand euro in funding for their upkeep.

The council executive claims each of the 23 playgrounds in Galway are monitored on a daily basis for any damage or evidence of anti-social behaviour.

However, concerns were also raised about the accessibility of the facilities.

A number of councillors raised concerns that the bark which is often spread on the ground at such facilities is not suitable for children with disabilities.

The council executive has committed to reviewing the accessibility of playgrounds across the city at Strategic Policy Committee level.

A report will also be brought to the full council outlining the works which are due to be carried out at the amenities over the coming year.

