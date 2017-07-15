Compromise reached on proposed closure of R446 through Craughwell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A compromise has been reached on a proposed closure of the R446 through Craughwell.

Concerns had been raised by local residents and businesses about the impact of the planned road closure to facilitate the replacement of the bridge over the Dunkellin River.

However, the OPW has now come up with a new system to allow the works go ahead without major disruption to traffic.

This will involve temporary road closures from August 28th to the 1st of September, and the 25th of September to the 29th of September.

At all other times, the works will be carried out using a single lane traffic management system – meaning the road can remain open to traffic.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says the new traffic management system will be a huge relief to locals.