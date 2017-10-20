Compromise reached in dispute between taxi drivers and Christmas Market

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A resolution has been reached in a long running dispute between local taxi drivers and the organisers of the Christmas Market at Eyre Square.

It follows a special mediation meeting held at City Hall last evening to discuss the impasse.

Taxi drivers are unhappy at the inclusion of a Ferris Wheel at the top of the square, which blocks access to the taxi rank for the duration of the market.

They argue that losing access to the rank for several weeks has a severe impact on the livelihood of taxi drivers.

Supporters of the Christmas Market in turn argue that the attraction plays a vital role in making the annual event such a successful family venue.

However, common ground has now been reached after last evening’s round table discussion between both sides – with taxi drivers agreeing to an extension of the rank to Forster Street.

City Councillor and taxi driver Frank Fahy explains how the taxi system at Eyre Square will work during the market.