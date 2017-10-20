15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Compromise reached in dispute between taxi drivers and Christmas Market

By GBFM News
October 20, 2017

Time posted: 10:30 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A resolution has been reached in a long running dispute between local taxi drivers and the organisers of the Christmas Market at Eyre Square.

It follows a special mediation meeting held at City Hall last evening to discuss the impasse.

Taxi drivers are unhappy at the inclusion of a Ferris Wheel at the top of the square, which blocks access to the taxi rank for the duration of the market.

They argue that losing access to the rank for several weeks has a severe impact on the livelihood of taxi drivers.

Supporters of the Christmas Market in turn argue that the attraction plays a vital role in making the annual event such a successful family venue.

However, common ground has now been reached after last evening’s round table discussion between both sides – with taxi drivers agreeing to an extension of the rank to Forster Street.

City Councillor and taxi driver Frank Fahy explains how the taxi system at Eyre Square will work during the market.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
October 20, 2017
Gardai clear scene of Oranmore crash
October 20, 2017
Galway businessman promises to create 6 thousand jobs in Pennsylvania
October 19, 2017
Cycling campaign claims Ardaun plan neglects cyclists and public transport

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 20, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
October 19, 2017
Galway Hurlers To Play 2018 League Winners In Australia
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK