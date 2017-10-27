Company given more time to complete Craughwell development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A development company has been given extra time to complete a housing development at Craughwell.

JRBOC Development Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission for 31 homes and a sewage treatment plant at Killora.

The development involves the realignment of a section of the Ardrahan to Craughwell road.

The planning permission has been extended until December 2021 with a condition that a bond worth 217 thousand euro be lodged with the council to secure the completion of the development and services.