Galway Bay fm newsroom – The community in Athenry is in shock today following the death of an elderly local man in a farming accident.

84-year-old Tom Finn was moving cattle when the accident occurred at Moorepark at lunchtime yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are both investigating the incident.

Athenry area councillor Peter Feeney says Tom will be sadly missed.