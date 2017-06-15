15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Community proposals sought for 25 acre site in Loughrea

By GBFM News
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:40 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Loughrea Swimming Pool Committee is seeking proposals on the future use of a 25 acre site adjacant to the Loughrea Bypass.

The land was purchased using funds raised during a long-running campaign to secure a swimming pool for Loughrea.

However, the recent announcement by Pat McDonagh that he intends to build a swimming pool in the town means the site will likely be used for other purposes.

The committee is now inviting proposals from local clubs and organisations – but says all ideas must be non-commercial.

Committee chairman Martin Smyth says that the public can submit any and all ideas that could serve the community.

