Community input sought for new Connemara tourism plan

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Failte Ireland is seeking the input of local communities across Connemara to develop a new visitior experience development plan for the area.

The initiative aims to ensure continued growth in visitor numbers by extending the tourism season and spreading business across the region.

Failte Ireland is hosting a series of workshops across Connemara from tomorrow – these will take place in Clifden, Cashel, Inishbofin, Inis Oirr, Inis Meain, Indreabhan, Roundstone and Leenane.

The tourism body’s new ‘Visitor Experience Development Plan’ aims to boost revenue and create jobs through greater tourist numbers and longer stays.

The first of the workshops to seek the input of local communities across the region will take place at the House Hotel in Clifden tomorrow from 5.30pm.

On Tuesday, Glynsk House in Cashel will host a drop-in meeting at 5pm, while a community meeting will be held on Inishbofin on Wednesday at 2.30pm.

There will be a further 3 meetings across Connemara on Thursday – on Inis Oirr at 11am, on Inis Meáin at 2pm, and at the Comharchumann Shailearna in Indreabhán at 7pm.

On Friday, Inis Mór will host a community meeting at 2pm.

Meanwhile O’ Dowds in Roundstone will host a drop-in meeting on Saturday at 11am.

The last of the regional meetings will take place at Hamilton’s in Leenane on Monday week at 9am.

Further information on the Visitor Experience Development Plan can be found on the Fáilte Ireland website.