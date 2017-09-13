15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Community forum in Gort on Wild Atlantic Way Loop

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community forum will take place in Gort next week to discuss the Wild Atlantic Way Loop.

It’s being organised by Fáilte Ireland in conjunction with Burren Lowlands.

It’s an opportunity for local people to express opinions and join in the bid to make the South Galway- North Clare area a vibrant local economy.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the Wild Atlantic Way Loop has the potential to increase bed nights in the area and ensure tourists stay and contribute to the local economy.

The community forum will take place at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort next Tuesday, September 19th at 7.30p.m.

Councillor Byrne is urging local people and business operators to join in the forum.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
