15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

Communications Minister to unveil plans for high speed rural broadband at Ballinasloe event

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 6:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Communications and Galway-Roscommon T.D, Denis Naughten will make a major infrastructure announcement in Ballinasloe tomorrow.

Minister Naughten will unveil substantial plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art broadband network for rural areas of Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal.

The Independent T.D will be joined by David C. McCourt, a worldwide investor in telecommunications and chairperson of enet.

It’s understood enet will be a partner in providing high speed broadband infrastructure.

Managing Director of SSE Ireland, Stephen Wheeler will also be present at the announcement at Ballinasloe Library at 1.30p.m tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Young Galway man remains critical in Dublin hospital after canal incident
September 6, 2017
Young Galway man remains critical in Dublin hospital after canal incident
September 6, 2017
Plan for new housing in Loughrea
September 6, 2017
Centralised postal system to be introduced in Connemara

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 6, 2017
Connacht Release Squad Update Ahead Of Southern Kings Visit
September 6, 2017
Teams of 87 and 88 Throw Down Gauntlet to All-Ireland Champions for Keady Challenge
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK