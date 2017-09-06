Communications Minister to unveil plans for high speed rural broadband at Ballinasloe event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Communications and Galway-Roscommon T.D, Denis Naughten will make a major infrastructure announcement in Ballinasloe tomorrow.

Minister Naughten will unveil substantial plans to invest in a new state-of-the-art broadband network for rural areas of Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal.

The Independent T.D will be joined by David C. McCourt, a worldwide investor in telecommunications and chairperson of enet.

It’s understood enet will be a partner in providing high speed broadband infrastructure.

Managing Director of SSE Ireland, Stephen Wheeler will also be present at the announcement at Ballinasloe Library at 1.30p.m tomorrow.