Communications Minister to officially open extension to Athenry engineering company

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway-Roscommon TD and Minister of Communications Denis Naughten will be in Athenry tomorrow afternoon opening an extension to the main offices of PMS Pavement Management Services.

PMS is a civil engineering firm employing 40 people which specialises in the testing, evaluation and management of roads and airports.

The opening of the new office complex at Raheen Industrial Estate in Athenry is part of a celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary.

Since being founded in 1992 PMS has provided work placements for more than 70 NUI Galway students as part of the Professional Experience Programme.