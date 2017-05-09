15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Colaiste an Chreagain future dependent on 30 new enrolements per year

By GBFM News
May 9, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – In order to stay open, Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew will have to take in at least 26 first years next year and 36 the following year.

That’s according to the chair of the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

The school was granted a reprieve after a drop in enrolements led to plans to wind down its second level operations.

Following a local campaign, it has now received an allocation of teachers to take in first years and transition years in September.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the Department allocation is a one-off opportunity for the school to secure its future

16 first year students will start at the school this Autumn.

However, chair of the GRETB Cllr Michael Moegie Maher says parents must continue to enrol their children if they want Colaiste an Chreagain to stay open.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
