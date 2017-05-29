Colaiste an Chreagain future bolstered as Department allocates more teachers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew has this afternoon been bolstered by an additional teaching allocation from the Department of Education.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that first year students are to be accepted into the school in September following an agreement reached by the GRETB, the Board of Management and concerned parents.

It follows a hard fought local campaign after an announcement by management that the school was cease its secondary school operations and change to a further education and training hub.

Following negotiations, the GRETB has agreed to provide one additional teacher to the school’s team of 8.4 teachers.

Today, the Department of Education has confirmed that it will provide a further allocation of 1.5 additional teaching posts.

Communications Minister and Galway Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says it’s great news for students and their families.

In order to stay open into the future, Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew will have to take in at least 26 first years next year and 36 the following year.

16 first year students will start at the school this Autumn.

But the GRETB says parents must continue to enrol their children if they want Colaiste an Chreagain to stay open.

Photograph: Colaiste an Chreagain on Facebook.