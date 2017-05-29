15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Colaiste an Chreagain future bolstered as Department allocates more teachers

By GBFM News
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The future of Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew has this afternoon been bolstered by an additional teaching allocation from the Department of Education.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that first year students are to be accepted into the school in September following an agreement reached by the GRETB, the Board of Management and concerned parents.

It follows a hard fought local campaign after an announcement by management that the school was cease its secondary school operations and change to a further education and training hub.

Following negotiations, the GRETB has agreed to provide one additional teacher to the school’s team of 8.4 teachers.

Today, the Department of Education has confirmed that it will provide a further allocation of 1.5 additional teaching posts.

Communications Minister and Galway Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says it’s great news for students and their families.

In order to stay open into the future, Colaiste an Chreagain in Mountbellew will have to take in at least 26 first years next year and 36 the following year.

16 first year students will start at the school this Autumn.

But the GRETB says parents must continue to enrol their children if they want Colaiste an Chreagain to stay open.

 

 

Photograph: Colaiste an Chreagain on Facebook.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City information evening on €220,000 social innovation fund
May 29, 2017
City information evening on €220,000 social innovation fund
May 29, 2017
Taoiseach launches new Culture Plan for Galway
May 29, 2017
Brexit impact on Galway companies to be focus of city roadshow

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 29, 2017
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK