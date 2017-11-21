15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cois Fharraige language group threatens to disband over funding issues

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 11:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – Cois Fharraige’s language planning may be in jeopardy as Fóram Chois Fharraige um Pleanáil Teanga is threatening to dissolve itself at the end of the year.

The community based group say’s it’ll wrap up unless increased funding and more staff are sanctioned for the implementation of the area’s language plan.

The Fóram is the umbrella organisation of community groups which put a comprehensive language plan together for the Cois Fharraige Gaeltacht, an area which stretches along the coast from Na Forbacha to Ros a’ Mhíl.

We’ll have more on this breaking story at 12.

