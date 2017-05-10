Coillte denies prioritising Galway Wind Park over residents safety as Connemara blaze continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coillte is denying prioritising Galway Wind Park over residents’ safety as the massive Connemara forest blaze continues.

New fire fighting equipment has being deployed in the Cloosh Valley this lunchtime in a bid to contain a fire which has gutted a vast area of land.

A regional emergency response operation is being carried out by Coillte, Galway fire services and the Air Corps.

Crews have been on site since 5.30am as civilian and army corps helicopters carry out water drops.

Army personnel have been mobilised this afternoon to assist in brashing, which is the use of specialised damper equipment to beat flames in a bid to remove oxygen.

The focus of the current activity is in the proximity of the Galway Wind Park construction site.

Local farmers who put out fires on their own land say Coillte prioritised saving their wind turbines.

But Gerard Murphy from Coillte says that’s not the case.