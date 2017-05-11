15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Coillte confirms that Cloosh Valley wildfire has been put out

By GBFM News
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coillte says a major forest fire at Cloosh Valley near Oughterard has been put out.

It says staff and army personnel will remain on site today to monitor hot spots as there is still some risk that fires could re-ignite.

A civil helicopter will also remain on standby should it be needed, however with the forecast for rainfall over the next few days, it’s hoped there won’t be a resurgence of the fire.

Members of the public are still being urged to stay away from areas affected by the fires until they are deemed completely safe.

Birdwatch Ireland has hit out at those behind illegal burning as an estimated 3,500 hectares of forest and bog land have been destroyed.

The group says the bogland habitat is vital to many species including skylark and meadow pippit, as well as being a key carbon store.

The Air Corps dropped more than 158 thousand litres of water on the Cloosh Valley over the past 48 hours.

Oonagh Duggan is Acting Head of Policy at Birdwatch Ireland – she says government action is needed to stamp out illegal burning.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
