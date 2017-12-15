Coastal Unit to resume search for man who entered Corrib a month ago

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit will tomorrow resume the search for a man seen entering the River Corrib in the city a month ago.

He is believed to have entered the water near Quincentenary Bridge at around 9.30am on Tuesday the 14th of November.

The search unit is asking for volunteers to join them tomorrow morning at 9am and Sunday morning from half 9 starting at Calasanctius College, Oranmore.

The missing man is described as being of average build and height, wearing a light windbreaker with dark tracksuit bottoms and a grey cap.

Volunteers should have a hi-viz vest, wellies, waterproof clothing, and a stick as the search will be in wet and muddy terrain.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan spokesperson Michael Cannon says the families of people they have searched for in the past are always supportive.