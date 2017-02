Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit are conducting a search this

Sunday afternoon for a missing person missing from Co.Clare.

The base for this search is Galway Bay Sailing Club Rinville, Oranmore and those involved will be meeting at 2:15pm.

Anyone wishing to assist in the search should bring wellies, hi viz jacket and a stick. This search will take 2-3

hours.