15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

planning-news

Clybaun ‘superpub’ plans refused by city council

By GBFM News
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a mixed-use development in Knocknacarra has been turned down by the city council.

Highcross Developments has been refused planning permission for the development which would have included a pub and commerical space at Clybaun roundabout.

The planned pub had raised concerns with locals who held public meetings about the impact of the development, during the planning process.

Councillor Pearce Flannery had said that locals were concerned about the scale of the development in a constrained site.

He said locals were describing it as a proposed ‘superpub’.

His council colleague, Cathal Ó Conchúir was of the view that the development would bring jobs and services to the area.

In refusing permission for the demolition of the existing house and the construction of a 3-storey over part-basement mixed-use development, planners give several reasons for their decision.

They state that it’s the Council’s policy to protect and enhance the urban design quality of an area and that the development would detract from this.

Planners also state that the proposal for the Clybaun development doesn’t provide enough on-site parking.

They also say that the application doesn’t meet requirements for communal open space and therefore the size and scale of the proposed building would be excessive.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final
gbfm-news-garda
January 30, 2017
Traffic returns to normal following crash near Oranmore
water pour
January 30, 2017
Water disruption for thousands of households in Tuam, Claregalway and surrounds
gbfm-news-garda
January 30, 2017
Man hospitalised following crash near Oranmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Sarsfields Camogie
January 30, 2017
Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final
29 January 2017; Jordan Shanahan of Lismore in action against Pádraig Mannion, left, and Paul Gavin of Ahascragh-Fohenagh during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final match between Lismore and Ahascragh-Fohenagh at O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
January 30, 2017
Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK