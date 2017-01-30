Clybaun ‘superpub’ plans refused by city council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a mixed-use development in Knocknacarra has been turned down by the city council.

Highcross Developments has been refused planning permission for the development which would have included a pub and commerical space at Clybaun roundabout.

The planned pub had raised concerns with locals who held public meetings about the impact of the development, during the planning process.

Councillor Pearce Flannery had said that locals were concerned about the scale of the development in a constrained site.

He said locals were describing it as a proposed ‘superpub’.

His council colleague, Cathal Ó Conchúir was of the view that the development would bring jobs and services to the area.

In refusing permission for the demolition of the existing house and the construction of a 3-storey over part-basement mixed-use development, planners give several reasons for their decision.

They state that it’s the Council’s policy to protect and enhance the urban design quality of an area and that the development would detract from this.

Planners also state that the proposal for the Clybaun development doesn’t provide enough on-site parking.

They also say that the application doesn’t meet requirements for communal open space and therefore the size and scale of the proposed building would be excessive.