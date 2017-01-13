15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cluid to provide 100 new homes for Galway families

By GBFM News
January 13, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cluid says it’ll provide 100 additional new homes for Galway families.

The housing organisation provided 52 homes for Galway families over the past year.

These included 15 units at Cuirt Roisin, Cappagh Road, 13 units at Radharc Bhinn Ghuaire in Letterfrack and 16 units at Boireann Bheag in Roscam.

The non-profit association has provided almost 6000 homes nationwide to date, including 357 homes across Galway city and county.

Clúid hopes to continue working in partnership with local authorities across the country to deliver 2500 homes nationwide over the next 3 years.

Spokesperson Simon Brooke says the organisation is committed to further alleviating Galway’s housing crisis

